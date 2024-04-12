Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $567.82. The stock had a trading volume of 204,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,797. The company has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

