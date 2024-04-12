Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday.

Lovesac Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 451,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $294.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lovesac by 39.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

