Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $412.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.29. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

