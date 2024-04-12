Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the quarter. Northwest Natural makes up 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Northwest Natural worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 55,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $355.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

