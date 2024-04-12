Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,896 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DECK stock traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $811.23. 113,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $888.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.