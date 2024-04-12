Tilson Financial Group Inc. Sells 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.48.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UNH stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $439.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $439.46 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

