Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

General Electric stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 998,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

