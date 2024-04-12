Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MS traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. 3,512,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,658,274. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

