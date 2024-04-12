Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.36. 163,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $214.67.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

