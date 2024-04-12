Kanawha Capital Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

