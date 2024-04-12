Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Boosted by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $58,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.87. 426,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,416. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

