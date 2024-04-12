5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $319.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.