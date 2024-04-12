Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,770,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 606,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

