Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 2,168 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 219.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $27.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $965.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,027. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $380.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $956.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

