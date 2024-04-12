Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.91. 125,932 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.