Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 112,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

