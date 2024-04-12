Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $7.38 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JBL stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 234,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,707. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.58. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $11,665,039 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

