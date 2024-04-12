CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stake Lifted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 198,321 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $99,095.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $398,590.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 564,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,894 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group increased their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CarGurus Trading Down 1.7 %

CARG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

