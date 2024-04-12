Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Up to $39.07

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.07, but opened at $40.20. Newmont shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 3,178,327 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an "outperform overweight" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

