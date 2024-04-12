KOK (KOK) Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a market cap of $2.09 million and $215,510.66 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00017347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,152.15 or 1.00156803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011149 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00116034 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00437439 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $235,195.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

