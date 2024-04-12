Locus Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.31 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market cap of $21.31 million and approximately $267,264.97 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

