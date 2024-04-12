Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 178,300 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Edgio Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGIO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.40. Edgio has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGIO. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

