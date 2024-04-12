Stratis Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $82,595.40 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.62 or 0.04975928 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00063690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.