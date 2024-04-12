GateToken (GT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.75 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $737.53 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00011121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013145 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00016708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,859.77 or 1.00169367 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00116551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,471,402 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,471,401.07537746 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.97316604 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $10,830,489.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars.

