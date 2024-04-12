ERC20 Trading Down 69.8% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $29.04 million and approximately $1,733.64 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 69.8% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013145 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00016708 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,859.77 or 1.00169367 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011121 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00116551 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01986013 USD and is down -25.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $851.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.