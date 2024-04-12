Financial Review: Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) vs. CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Societal CDMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Societal CDMO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CytoDyn shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Societal CDMO has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societal CDMO 0 1 2 0 2.67 CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Societal CDMO and CytoDyn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Societal CDMO presently has a consensus target price of $1.80, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Given Societal CDMO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Societal CDMO is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Profitability

This table compares Societal CDMO and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societal CDMO -14.03% -23.82% -8.80% CytoDyn N/A N/A -449.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Societal CDMO and CytoDyn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Societal CDMO $94.64 million 1.23 -$13.27 million ($0.15) -7.33 CytoDyn $270,000.00 582.85 -$79.82 million ($0.06) -2.64

Societal CDMO has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn. Societal CDMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytoDyn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Societal CDMO beats CytoDyn on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. The company provides end-to-end services, such as formulation development focusing on complex formulations, reformulation, physical characterization, and excipient compatibility; analytical methods development which offers a range of analytical testing capabilities, including product testing, ICH stability, method development and validation, chromatography and spectroscopy equipment, stability chambers, and microbial testing; and pharmaceutical manufacturing that provides milling, blending, compression, spray and rotary granulation, particle and bead coating, encapsulation, liquids, lyophilization, and sterile fill and finish services. It also offers regulatory support, including handling communications with the food and drug administration (FDA) and seek consultation and guidance for client FDA meetings and responses; and pharmaceutical packaging and logistics, as well as smaller-scale primary and secondary packaging, labeling and kitting options suited for clinical trial materials and development packaging needs across dosage forms. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Societal CDMO, Inc. in March 2022. Societal CDMO, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

