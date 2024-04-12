Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Increases Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 804,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,196 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BrightView by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 129.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE BV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 243,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

