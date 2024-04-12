Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of B&G Foods worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 818.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 161,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $842.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.71. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.