Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,563 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,067. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.