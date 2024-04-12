Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.14. 128,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 212.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

