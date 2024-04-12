Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.59 Million Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of O-I Glass worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,576 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in O-I Glass by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 523,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

O-I Glass Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:OI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.51. 405,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

