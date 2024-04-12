Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 1,623.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 239,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,623. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

