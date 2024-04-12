Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 7.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. 255,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Truist Financial started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

