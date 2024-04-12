Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 439,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 179,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.89%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

