Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 5,729,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 21,502,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 20,541 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 700,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.