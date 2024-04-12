AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 4.5%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34. 650,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,045,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.1%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

