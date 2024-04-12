EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 405.1% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 405.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 1.5 %
EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 67,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $57.63.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
