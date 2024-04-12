EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 405.1% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 405.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 1.5 %

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 67,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

