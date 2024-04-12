CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 437.5% in March

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CannaGrow Stock Performance
Shares of CannaGrow stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 47,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About CannaGrow
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CannaGrow
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.