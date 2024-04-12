CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Up 437.5% in March

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CannaGrow Stock Performance

Shares of CannaGrow stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 47,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. CannaGrow has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About CannaGrow

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

