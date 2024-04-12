Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,210,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,842,533 shares.The stock last traded at $129.36 and had previously closed at $130.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.