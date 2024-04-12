Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Trading Up 3.1%

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 115,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 655,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.