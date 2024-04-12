Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 5.4%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.71. 1,065,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,804,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $537.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUGT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

