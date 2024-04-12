Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Down 6.4%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.44 and last traded at $56.87. 375,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,093,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.