FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 470.8% in March

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 135,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

