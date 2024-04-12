Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Increases By 482.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, an increase of 482.0% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

FTGC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 440,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,422. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTGC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 60,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

