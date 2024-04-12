Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Increases By 482.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,200 shares, an increase of 482.0% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
FTGC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 440,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,422. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.
