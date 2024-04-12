Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. 192,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,208. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

