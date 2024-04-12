Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

TFC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.