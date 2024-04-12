Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 499.6% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

