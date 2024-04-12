Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 499.6% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
About Fibra Danhos
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Danhos
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.