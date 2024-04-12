Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,050 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

