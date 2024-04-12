Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 279,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,913. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

