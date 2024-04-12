Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 531.2% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,013. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Energy Transition Minerals
