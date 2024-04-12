Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, an increase of 531.2% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,013. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

